Haryana, Man Playing Hanuman Dies on Stage While Performing Ramleela

A dramatic performance of Ramleela turned into a heart-wrenching tragedy as the actor playing Hanuman, collapsed and died on stage on Monday. The incident, witnessed by a large crowd gathered for the Ram mandir celebrations, has sent shockwaves through the community and reignited concerns about a possible surge in cardiac events post-pandemic.

A local resident and devoted Ramleela participant for several years, was enacting a scene during the climax of the epic Hindu Ramayana when he suddenly fell unconscious. Initially mistaken for part of the performance, his lack of movement soon revealed the gravity of the situation. Despite immediate medical attention, he could not be revived. Doctors at the nearby hospital confirmed he had suffered a fatal heart attack.

हरियाणा के भिवानी में रामलीला का मंचन हो रहा था। इस मंचन में हनुमान की भूमिका निभाते कलाकार की अचानक आई 'हार्ट-अटैक' से मौत हो गई। कोरोना के बाद से ऐसे मामलों की बाढ़ सी आ गई है, लेकिन ऐसा क्यों हो रहा है, इस ओर कोई ध्यान देने के लिये तैयार नहीं है। pic.twitter.com/i1BYp8OxOt — Md Azam Alam (@MdAzamAlamIAS) January 22, 2024

While the exact cause of death is pending further investigation, the incident has fueled discussions about a potential increase in cardiovascular deaths in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.