Haryana, Policeman Injured as Farmers and Police Clash in Stone Pelting Incident

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) observed a "Black Day" on Friday and burnt effigies of BJP leaders to protest against Haryana Police's crackdown on protesting farmers by camping on the state's two borders. Meanwhile, a police officer was injured in a clash between protesting farmers and the police at Khedi Chowpata in Haryana's Hisar on Friday. The situation escalated after the farmers were prevented from marching towards Khanuri on the Punjab border. The police fired tear gas and lathi-charged, while the protesters pelted stones. SKM had called for a 'black day' to mourn the death of Shubkaran Singh, who died in a clash between Haryana police and farmers in Punjab.

Demonstrations were held at 47 places in 17 districts of Punjab to protest the death of Shubkaran. In Amritsar, an effigy of the central government was burnt at the city's New Golden Gate. Meanwhile In Ludhiana, members of SKM and trade unions staged a protest outside the Mini Secretariat and burnt effigies. The protesters demanded the minister's resignation and a case of murder against those responsible for Singh's death. Similar protests were also held in Hoshiarpur district.

Farmer's Death

Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said that 62-year-old farmer Darshan Singh, who participated in the protest in Khanauri, died of a heart attack. Darshan Singh was originally a resident of Amargarh village in Bathinda district.



If you register a case, only then will cremation be done on Shubkaran

An embarrassment has arisen as farmers' leaders have taken the stand that Shubkaran Singh, who died in a clash between Haryana police and farmers in Punjab, will not be cremated until the Punjab government files a case against the culprits. Many farmers are agitating to come to the streets.

One crore compensation to Shubkaran's sister, job announced.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has announced a compensation of Rs 1 crore and a government job to the sister of Shubkaran Singh who died on the Khanuri border on Friday. He has also promised that legal action will be taken against the culprits.