Haryana preparing blueprint for 100 sq yard plots for two lakh low-income people: Minister

Chandigarh, Nov 27 Haryana Development and Panchayat Minister Krishan Lal Panwar on Wednesday said the state government is preparing a blueprint for providing 100 square yard plots for two lakh low-income people to build houses.

Panwar was addressing villagers after listening to their problems in Atawala, Dumyana, Urlana Kalan, Ahar, Khalila, Pardhana, Karad and Jondhan Kalan villages of the Israna Assembly constituency.

The minister assured them that eligible poor people would be allotted plots of 100 square yards and all necessary facilities like paved roads, electricity, clean drinking water, streetlights, parks and open green spaces would also be ensured in their area.

He said under the Mukhyamantri Gramin Awas Yojana, eligible beneficiaries will not only get plots of 100 square yards in different phases but there is also a provision to help the beneficiaries in building houses on these plots.

Financial assistance will be provided under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Rural) to help the beneficiaries build their houses.

Panwar said the successful implementation of this scheme by the state government will improve the standard of living of poor families. The state government is committed to rural development.

“When Haryana was made a separate state in 1966, the resources were limited at that time, but today, thanks to the ‘double-engine government’, there has been so much development in the past 10 years that Haryana is among the leading states of the country now.”

He said the people of Haryana would make every possible effort to make India a developed nation by the year 2047 in accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Meanwhile, Minister for Urban Local Bodies Vipul Goyal said there would be no compromise on the quality of construction materials used in development projects.

He also made it clear that a monopoly in contractor tenders will not be allowed. “All works will be allotted in a transparent and fair manner through negotiations.”

Goyal made these remarks while chairing a meeting to review and approve tender rates for projects in the Municipal Councils of Narwana, Jind, Mandi Dabwali, Thanesar, and Ratia.

The meeting was attended by officers from the Urban Local Bodies Department and District Municipal Commissioners from Jind, Sirsa, and Kurukshetra as well as the Chairpersons of the respective Municipal Councils.

On a demand raised by the Chairperson of Jind Municipal Council regarding the unnecessary delays by the technical wing in tender allocation, the minister directed the District Municipal Commissioner to conduct an inquiry within one month.

He said the past performance of the agency to which the work is being allotted should be thoroughly checked to ensure its work quality meets the required standards.

Additionally, the minister stressed the tender process should be completed within a month.

