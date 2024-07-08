Haryana School Bus Accident: 40 Students Injured After Four-Wheeler Overturns In Pinjore (Watch Video)

Around 40 school students were injured after a Haryana Roadways bus overturned in Pinjore on Monday (July 8).The injured schoolchildren have been admitted to a government hospital for their treatment.The Haryana Roadways bus was speeding, causing the driver to lose control, and the bus overturned.

Unsafe driving conditions of roads, and overloading, could also be possible reasons, suspected the cops. The driver of the Haryana Roadways minibus fled from the spot and the conductor is undergoing treatment at the Civil Hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula due to injuries.

#WATCH | Around 40 school students injured after a bus overturns near Pinjore in Haryana; Injured students admitted to govt hospital in Pinjore



Visuals from Govt hospital, Pinjore pic.twitter.com/zI5rEUI2mS — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2024

On April 11 this year, six schoolchildren died while twenty others sustained injuries after a bus carrying them overturned near a village in Haryana's Narnaul. Preliminary reports suggested that the bus overturned while overtaking a vehicle in Kanina town. Preliminary investigation had revealed that the fitness certificate of the bus had expired six years ago.



