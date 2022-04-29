Haryana to get additional power from other states to meet consumptions

Amid reports of thermal power plants witnessing a dip in their coal stocks, Haryana will take additional power from states like Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh and other sources to meet the consumption, said state Power Minister Ch Ranjeet Singh.

"We will tackle the situation within a week. 1200-1400 MW additional power would be taken from Adani. Power consumption has increased. Further, 350 MW of additional power would be taken from Chhattisgarh and 150 MW from Madhya Pradesh," the Minister told ANI.

Singh further said a unit of the thermal power plant has been closed for technical issues.

"A unit of a thermal power plant had been closed. Its router had to be changed. It has to be brought from China. It could not happen during COVID due to the lockdown in China. The replacement will be completed soon," added Haryana Power Minister.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has expressed its concern over the possible shortage of coal in power plants that supply electricity to the national capital and has written a letter to the Central Government urging it to ensure adequate coal supply.

Delhi Power Minister Satyendar Jain held an emergency meeting at Delhi Secretariat in this context on Thursday and also wrote a letter to the Central Government requesting its intervention so as to provide enough coal for the power plants supplying electricity to the national capital.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Thursday that the country's thermal plants hold about 22 million tonnes of coal which is enough for 10 days and replenishment will be done continuously.

The minister referred to thermal plants not working to their full capacity due to the surge in prices of imported coal.

He said the power ministry has given requisite directions to the thermal power plants.

"Since gas-based power plant got shut, imported prices hiked, no plant functioned at full capacity. Power Ministry has given directions to start it...our thermal power plants hold 21-22mn tonnes coal, enough for 10 days. Replenishment to be done continuously," Joshi said.

( With inputs from ANI )

