Haryana Women's Commission Summons Congress Leader Randeep Surjewala Over Remarks on BJP's Hema Malini

The Haryana State Commission for Women has asked Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala to present himself before the commission on April 18. He is required to provide an explanation regarding the remarks he made concerning BJP leader Hema Malini.

Haryana State Commission for Women asks Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala to appear before it on April 18 and give his explanation regarding the comments made against BJP leader Hema Malini. pic.twitter.com/hg80AiRHXT — ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2024

On April 9, The Election Commission has issued a showcase notice to Congress leader Randeep Surjewala over his controversial remark against actress and BJP MP Hema Malini. Surjewala came under heavy fire from the BJP after the party's IT department head Amit Malviya shared an undated video on X in which the Congress MP was heard making some objectionable remarks about Hema Malini. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also hit out at Surjewala, saying women would teach them a strong lesson in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Surjewala said that his "remarks were only about fixing responsibility and accountability for leaders in public life, whether it is Nayab Singh Saini or Khattar ji or myself". Sharing the video of his speech that stirred row, Surjewala posted, "I only said we have huge respect for Hema Malini because she is married to Dharmendra ji and is the daughter-in-law of our state.