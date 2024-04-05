‘Have they hired a foreign agency to draft manifesto?’ Himanta Biswa Sarma’s jibe at Cong

Guwahati, April 5 Hours after Congress unveiled its manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched a sharp attack on the party, asking whether it was drafted by a foreign agency.

Taking to his X handle, Sarma wrote, “Cong manifesto promises to remove an elected State Govt, restore triple talaq, makes a U-turn on OPS, has no delivery date on any of its promises, lacks a plan to harness benefits of Industry 4.0 and worst of all passes pictures from Thailand & America as that of India.”

“Have they hired a foreign agency to draft their manifesto?” the Chief Minister questioned.

The Congress party launched its manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls at the party headquarters in the national capital on Friday.

Party President Mallikarjun Kharge, senior Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi released the manifesto.

Congress has termed its manifesto as ‘Nyay Patra’ and promised to ensure justice through ‘five pillars’.

Meanwhile, Sarma was in Dibrugarh on Friday to campaign for BJP candidate Sarbananda Sonowal.

Mentioning his long association with Union Minister Sonowal, the Chief Minister posted on X, “Today, as I visit Dibrugarh to take forward our Vijay Sankalp Yatra, I recall my long-standing association with Union Minister and BJP candidate Shri Sarbananda Sonowal dada.”

“Having worked with him, I can vouch for his commitment towards the people and in furthering #ModiKiGuarantee in Dibrugarh,” he wrote.

Dibrugarh Lok Sabha seat will go to the polls in the first phase on April 19.

