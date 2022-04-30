Have written to Centre for repayment of state govt dues pertaining to coal, mining: CM Hemant Soren

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday said he has written to the government of India for repayment of over Rs 1,30,000 crore of state government's dues pertaining to coal, revenue resources of mining areas etc.

While talking to mediapersons in New Delhi, "States are not paying the dues? Find out what the situation is in the current power crisis and how much one owes."

Further, he asked the mediapersons that if they want, then he could send them the details over WhatsApp as to how much did the Government of India pay the state government of back dues.

While talking to mediapersons in New Delhi, he said, "Had Government of India paid us back, we would have made the purchase at Rs 50 per unit and supplied it to the people...

"We had written to Government of India for repayment of over Rs 1,30,000 crores of our dues. This due pertains to coal, revenue resources of our mining areas etc," he stated.

( With inputs from ANI )

