HC asks Delhi Police to submit plan on plea against hoax bomb threat emails in schools

New Delhi, May 22 After a series of emails with hoax bomb threats in schools, the Delhi High Court on Monday asked the police to submit an action plan to ensure proper action against such fake threats.

The court also sought replies from the police, schools and the Delhi government to implement a response plan in city's schools.

The petition comes after a recent bomb threat in Mathura Road's Delhi Public School, which later turned out to be a prank by one of the students "just for fun".

Hearing a petition by one parent lawyer Advocate Arpit Bhargava, Justice Prathiba M. Singh remarked that such incidents are scary and therefore there needs to be an action plan to deal with such incidents.

Justice Singh also impleaded various private schools' organisations as respondents to the case and issued notices to them.

During a counselling session, the student had confessed to getting the idea after a similar incident occurred at 'The Indian School' in Delhi's Sadiq Nagar in April this year.

Another hoax bomb threat email was received at a private school in South Delhi's Saket area recently, however, nothing suspicious was found.

