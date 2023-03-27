HC directs Delhi Police to form JTF with UP Police to check illegal sand mining

New Delhi, March 27 The Delhi High court on Monday directed Delhi Police to form a Joint Task Force (JTF) with Uttar Pradesh Police to keep a tab on and to stop the illegal sand mining in Yamuna river in the Alipur area.

The plea was filed by one Ravinder alleging illegal sand mining in the river.

The concerned Deputy Commissioner of police (DCP) was directed by a single-judge of Justice Pratibha M. Singh to coordinate with the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ghaziabad and constitute the JTF.

Showing concern over rampant illegal sand mining in the river, Justice Singh also called for a further status report.

The status report, which was filed by the authorities was stated unsatisfactory by the court.

The report had stated that some portion of the area is in Delhi and some in Uttar Pradesh and that on March 14, tractor and trolly were seized by the authorities.

The judge, however, passed the direction for the constitution of the JTF.

The court also said that the picket shall also be posted to make sure that no illegal mining takes place.

The judge also expressed displeasure over the environmental damage that is caused due to sand mining while noting that it is engaging dumpers and earth excavators.

Taking note of the deed between the District Magistrate of Ghaziabad and one security agency permitting excavators and JCB machines, the court directed that an order copy be sent to SSP Ghaziabad for intimation.

The court has listed the matter for next hearing in July.



