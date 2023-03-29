HC questions J'khand govt over vacant posts in constitutional institutions

Ranchi, March 29 The Jharkhand High Court on Wednesday sought answers from the state government on vacancies of chairpersons and members in about 12 constitutional institutions including the Children's Commission, Information Commission, Human Rights Commission, Police Complaint Authority and Lokayukta.

The court said that if the state government does not take any action on filling these posts, then it will issue guidelines in this regard.

The state government has asked for time to file its reply.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Sanjay Kumar Mishra heard the public interest litigation (PIL) of the Advocate Association.

On behalf of the Association, Advocate Naveen Kumar told the court that for almost 4 years, no work is being done in these constitutional institutions due to vacancies and the lawyers working there have been facing problems due to lack of work.

Advocate Rajeev Sharma added that there is neither a chairman nor a member in the State Information Commission.

He stated that an advertisement to fill these posts was released in 2020, however no appointments have been made till date.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor