HC seeks clarification on guidelines for camels' transportation for R-Day

New Delhi, Feb 2 The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought a clarification on guidelines following a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) alleging illegal transportation of camels from their natural habitat in Rajasthan to Delhi for the Republic Day parade.

While hearing the PIL, a Division Bench presided over by Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh asked the petitioner to clarify whether the guidelines issued by the Centre regarding the size and structure of camel vans is mandatory under the statute or law or it is simply an advisory.

Accordingly, the bench renotified the matter for further hearing on February 28.

The PIL has been moved in the Delhi High Court alleging illegal transportation of camels to Delhi from Rajasthan for Republic Day.

It was claimed that 100 camels are being brought to Delhi from Rajasthan every year in goods transport vehicles, violating Section 3 and 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act 1960 along with other relevant acts.

It contended that the Centre's structural guidelines for the requisite vehicles for carrying and moving the camels and directions have been laid down but were not followed by the authorities.

In the PIL, filed through advocate Ankur Bhasin, petitioner, trust Scouts and Guides for animals and birds, alleged inaction of the respondents the Centre through the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying, and the Animal Welfare Board of India, the Delhi government, and others who have deplorably failed in taking any steps in connection with illegal transportation of camels into the state for the Republic Day event every year.

