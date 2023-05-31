Health Ministry deploys teams of doctors in strife-hit Manipur to provide health facilities

New Delhi [India], May 31 : Union health ministry on Wednesday deployed several teams of doctors to support Manipur's public health efforts with immediate effect, which have been adversely impacted due to the ongoing strife in the state, an official statement said.

"Ministry of Health, under the direction of Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, has deployed several teams of doctors to Manipur with immediate effect to support Manipur's public health efforts," an official statement said.

As per the statement, six teams of doctors, with four doctors each specialising in surgery, psychiatry, medicine, obstetrics and gynaecology, pediatric, urology and emergency care will support the state to provide health facilities, that have been adversely impacted due to the ongoing strife in the State.

The teams consist of doctors from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Kalyani, AIIMS Guwahati and NEIGRIMS Shillong, it said.

