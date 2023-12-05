Health Ministry orders inquiry into cash-for-kidney allegations against Indraprastha Apollo hospital

The National Organ and Tissue Transplantation Organisation (NOTTO) under the Union Health Ministry has initiated an inquiry into allegations of a cash-for-kidney scam against Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, as per official sources on Tuesday.

The Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd (IMCL) on Monday asserted that it follows every legal and ethical requirement for transplants, including government guidelines, refuting a report which alleged that it was involved in cash-for-kidney racket.

The NOTTO under the Union Health Ministry has asked the SOTTO (State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation) to inquire into the matter, an official source said on Tuesday.

The IMCL, affiliated with the Apollo Hospitals group, has stated that each foreign donor must furnish certification from their respective foreign governments confirming the genuine relationship between the donor and the recipient before proceeding with the transplant procedure. To be clear, the IMCL complies with every legal and ethical requirement for the transplant procedures including all guidelines laid down by the government as well as our own extensive internal processes that exceed compliance requirements, a company spokesperson said.

The spokesperson, in response to a query regarding an international media report alleging the hospital's involvement in a cash-for-kidney racket, clarified that the hospital follows a stringent process for kidney transplants. According to the spokesperson, the Indraprastha Apollo Hospital requires every donor to submit Form 21, duly notarized by the relevant ministry in their respective country. This statement was part of the hospital's efforts to address concerns raised by the media report, which suggested the involvement of individuals from Myanmar in selling their organs for profit.

This form is a certification from the foreign government that the donor and recipient are indeed related, the spokesperson said and added that the government-appointed transplant authorisation committee at IMCL reviews documents for each case and interviews the donor and the recipient.