Health state subject, State Govts free to take decision: Civil Aviation Ministry on West Bengal suspending flights from UK

Following West Bengal's decision of suspending flights from the UK, a Civil Aviation Ministry official on Thursday said that health is a state subject and they are free to take decisions as per the Centre's COVID guidelines.

"Health is a state subject. And as per the COVID protocols and guidelines issued by the central government considering the situation in a particular State, States are free to take a call on such matters," said a Civil Aviation Ministry official.

In order to prevent the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, the West Bengal government on Thursday announced that it has suspended all the flights coming to Kolkata airport from the United Kingdoms from January 3 onwards till further notice.

"In view of the rising number of Omicron cases globally as well within the country, the State Government has decided to temporarily and until further orders suspend all direct flights from the United Kingdom to Kolkata with effect from January 3, 2022. Flights, which is an at-risk country as notified by MOHFW, Government of India, will not be allowed in the State and any NOCs which have been issued stand withdrawn," read the West Bengal government's letter to the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation.

The state government's decision of curbing flights from the UK came a day after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee held a review meeting on Wednesday over the COVID situation in the state.

The administrative meeting took place at Sagar in the South 24 Parganas district.Speaking at the meeting, the Chief Minister said, "COVID cases are rising across the state. There are omicron infections. A review of the situation is required. Passengers coming from foreign countries are spreading COVID. A decision needs to be taken on the international flights coming to Kolkata."

West Bengal reported 2,128 new COVID cases, 1,067 recoveries, and 12 deaths on Thursday, said the state health department. The state reported 11 Omicron cases so far.

The active number of COVID cases stands at 8,776. The new fatalities pushed the death toll due to the disease in the state to 19,757.

( With inputs from ANI )

