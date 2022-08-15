Healthy spirit of competitive federalism among States need of hour, says PM Modi

New Delhi [India], August 15 Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on Independence Day said competitive cooperative federalism is the need of the hour and there should be a healthy spirit of competition among the states while progressing in different sectors. "The need of the hour is cooperative competitive federalism. Let there be a healthy spirit of competition among the states on progressing in different sectors," Prime Minister Modi said. Earlier this month too, PM Modi had said collective efforts in the spirit of cooperative federalism as a force helped India emerge from the Covid pandemic. Addressing the seventh meeting of the Governing Council of NITI Aayog in the national capital in early August, he said, "Every state played a crucial role according to its strength and contributed to India's fight against COVID. This led to India emerging as an example for the developing nations to look up to as a global leader."

In his Red Fort speech today, he started his address to the nation by congratulating the countrymen on the completion of 75 years of independence which is being celebrated in the country under the banner of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. This was his ninth speech from the rampart of Red Fort.

Wearing a traditional tri-coloured motif safa (headgear) with a long trail, the Prime Minister who arrived at Red Fort after paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at his samadhi at Rajghat was received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and MoS Defence Ajay Bhatt.

The Prime Minister recalled the contribution of the freedom fighters and emphasised the role of the women in the country's freedom struggle.

"We are reaching new heights with new determination and new enthusiasm. The citizens are thankful to Bapu, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Babasaheb Ambedkar, and Veer Savarkar who gave their lives on the path of duty," PM Modi said.

Later in his speech, Modi said there has been a renaissance of collective consciousness across the country, especially among the aspirational Indians in fulfilling their dreams.

"This Amrit Kaal has brought in a great opportunity to fulfil the dreams of our aspirational society. We have witnessed that there has been a renaissance of collective consciousness across the country. Those aspirations are now getting realised. This collective consciousness is very precious for us," Prime Minister Modi said while speaking about aspirational Indians.

Further, he called on the people of India to take "panch pran" (five pledges) for a developed nation and aim to fulfil the dreams of the freedom fighters by the year 2047- the 100th year of India's Independence.

The first pledge, he said, was to move forward with bigger resolves and resolve of developed India. The second was to erase all traces of servitude.

"Even if we see the smallest things of servitude, inside us or nearby us, we have to get rid of them," he said.

The third is to take pride in our legacy, and the fourth is the strength of unity for India's dreams of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'.

Lastly, the fifth is the duties of citizens which include the Prime Minister and the Chief Ministers also.

