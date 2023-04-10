Hearing on divorce petition of Raja Bhaiya adjourned as judge on leave

New Delhi [India], April 10 : The hearing in the divorce petition filed by MLA Raghuraj Pratap Singh was adjourned on Monday as the concerned judge was on leave. He has sought a divorce from his wife Bhanvi Singh.

The matter is pending before Delhi's Saket court.

The counsel for Bhanvi Singh sought time to file a reply. The next date of the hearing is May 23.

Family court judge Shunali Gupta was on leave on Monday therefore the matter was adjourned for the next date.

Advocate Dhruv Gupta appeared on behalf of Raghuraj Pratap Singh.

Raghuraj Pratap Singh has moved a petition seeking a divorce from his wife. The petition was filed in 2022. He has sought divorce on the ground of cruelty and desertion.

Raghuraj Pratap Singh alias Raja Bhaiya has been married to Bhanvi Singh for 28 years.

He has alleged that Bhanvi Singh has left matrimonial home and has refused to come back. He also alleged that she levelled false allegations against his family members which amount to cruelty.

The court had issued notice to Bhanvi Singh on the petition.

She was directed to appear in person.

Her counsel advocate Kunal appeared before the court and sought time to file a reply.

