Heart Attack Deaths in UP: 2 Children Among 5 Died Within 25 Days In Aligarh

Heart attack-related deaths are increasing across the country, attributed to various reasons, including post-pandemic health issues. In Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh district, five people, including two children aged between 14 and 18, died of heart attacks in a span of less than 25 days, according to a report by NDTV.

On November 23, a woman named Mamata Chaudhary, who was preparing for a constable's job in the state police, suffered a fatal heart attack while running in the morning. She collapsed and was rushed to JN Medical College, where doctors pronounced her dead.

In another incident, a Class 6 student from Sirauli village, Mohit Chaudhary, died of a heart attack while preparing for his school’s annual sports day competition.

Earlier, on November 5, pediatrician Dr. Lavnish Aggarwal suffered a heart attack shortly after returning home from his regular morning walk. He passed away while getting ready for work. On November 20, 29-year-old Saiyad Barkat Haider died in his sleep due to a massive heart attack.

Local cardiologists have noted a significant rise in heart attack cases, particularly after the pandemic. Experts emphasise the need for greater awareness of heart health and early detection of risk factors to prevent such tragedies.