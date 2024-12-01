Aligarh Shocker: 14-Year-Old Dies Of Heart Attack In School During Sports Practice

A 14-year-old boy tragically passed away after suffering a heart attack while practicing for a sports competition at his school in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh district. The incident occurred on Friday during preparations for an event scheduled for December 7.

The boy collapsed after running two laps of the ground with his friends. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, but doctors declared him dead on arrival, according to officials. The tragedy comes just months after the boy's father died in a road accident in August.

Experts have raised concerns over the rising incidence of heart attacks among younger people, particularly after the COVID-19 pandemic. Wockhardt Hospitals reported a 15-20% increase in heart attack cases in Mumbai’s emergency wards over the past two months, with a growing number of patients in their 20s and younger.