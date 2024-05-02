Heat Wave In India: Scorching Temperatures Expected in 265 Andhra Pradesh Mandals Today

Heat waves are likely to scorch 265 mandals in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday, a senior official said. According to the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) managing director R Kurmanadh, “severe” heat waves are expected in 31 of the 265 mandals. Fifteen mandals in Vizianagaram district, eight in Parvatipuram Manyam, five in Srikakulam, two in Prakasam and one in Alluri Sitaramaraju are likely to experience “severe” heat waves, Kurmanadh said on Wednesday.

Similarly, heat waves have been predicted for 21 mandals in Palnadu district, 18 in Eluru, 16 each in Guntur and Nellore, and 15 in Srikakulam district among others.On Wednesday, Koppanuru in Palnadu district registered a maximum temperature of 46.2 degrees Celsius, followed by Manganellore in Tirupati (46 degrees), Chilakallu in NTR (45.8 degrees Celsius) and Banaganapalle in Nandyala (45.7 degrees Celsius), among others. Kurmanadh suggested people stay indoors between 11 am and 4 pm and take precautions to protect themselves from the heat waves.

The India Meteorological Department predicted on Wednesday that East India will continue to experience heatwave for the next three days even as it issued a red alert for severe heatwave conditions in Gangetic West Bengal for three days and two days in Odisha. The weather department said that from May 4, South Peninsular India will experience thunderstorm activity. States including Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh will also experience thunderstorms.



