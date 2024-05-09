Heat Wave in Rajasthan: Maximum Temperature Soars to 44 Degrees Celsius in Jodhpur

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Jaipur has issued a yellow alert and heatwave warnings in Rajasthan, as the temperature in Jodhpur crossed 44 degrees Celsius on Thursday, May 9.

According to the weather department, the temperature will increase further by 2-3 degrees Celsius in the next three days, especially in the Jaipur, Jodhpur, and Bharatpur divisions. In some districts, including Jaipur, Jaisalmer, and Sriganganagar, the temperature has already reached 44 degrees Celsius.

On May 7, the Barmer district of the state recorded the highest temperature of 44.6 degrees Celsius in a day. Meanwhile, temperatures in Jaipur, Jaisalmer, and Ganganagar have reached above 44 degrees Celsius, while in the Bikaner division, it is likely to range between 44 and 45 degrees Celsius.

On the rising temperature and heat wave in Jaipur, Senior Heart Specialist SMS Medical College, Dr Deepak Maheshwari said, "The children, senior citizens and people who are already suffering with diseases are vulnerable in this situation. They should take extra care. If you are going outside, cover yourself properly and keep yourself hydrated... Heat stroke affects a lot of organs. It can cause strokes and gastrointestinal manifestations. If the hydration is poor, then it can lead to a lot of issues. But, the precautions are simple."