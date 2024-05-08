Kerala Heatwave: IMD Issues Yellow Alert in 3 Districts Till May 9

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Thiruvananthapuram, Alappuzha, and Kozhikode districts of Kerala until May 9, citing the possibility of heat wave conditions. The alert underscores concerns regarding high temperatures in these areas, prompting cautionary measures.

According to the IMD, maximum temperatures are expected to reach around 39 degrees Celsius in Kollam, Palakkad, and Kozhikode, 38 degrees Celsius in Thiruvananthapuram, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, and Thrissur, 37 degrees Celsius in Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, and Kannur, and 36 degrees Celsius in Malappuram and Kasaragod districts of Kerala from today until May 10.

These temperatures were three to five degrees Celsius more than what was normal for this time of the year, it said.

Heatwave conditions are very likely to prevail at one or two places in Thiruvananthapuram, Alappuzha, and Kozhikode districts on May 8 and May 9, the IMD said.

