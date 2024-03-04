Heated Exchanges Between CM Bhagwant Mann and Congress LoP Pratap Singh Bajwa Rock Punjab Assembly (WatchVideo)

The Punjab Assembly's budget session took an unruly turn as Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Pratap Singh Bajwa engaged in heated exchanges, leading to chaos within the legislative chambers. The altercation unfolded during the ongoing budget session's second day, with Mann and Bajwa at the centre of a heated argument.

Mann reportedly warned the Speaker that he would speak his truth and the opposition would flee the chamber, even suggesting locking the assembly doors to prevent them from leaving. The ongoing session marked the second day of debates. Governor Banwari Lal Purohit's address on Sunday was marred by disruptions. On the first day, Congress MLAs refused to allow the Governor to complete his speech, leading to its abrupt conclusion within 13 minutes. The session witnessed significant uproar over the farmers' protest issue, causing disruptions throughout.

A video shared by news agency ANI showed the Chief Minister criticizing the Congress MLA for disrupting the Governor's address. "The Speaker has the authority to allocate speaking time," Mann said. "You should know that the Governor's and President's speeches should not be disrupted." Leader of the Opposition Bajwa responded, "Is this how the House is conducted? Can any democracy function like this?"

In response to Bajwa's remarks, Mann reportedly told him to "mind his language" and challenged him to stay and not leave the assembly. "You have a history of walking out every day," Mann said. "The doors will be locked from inside so the Opposition remains seated." Mann accused Bajwa of engaging in petty politics. Referring to Lok Sabha seats in Punjab, Mann warned Bajwa, "The situation in Punjab will become 13-0 (in favor of AAP). The way you talk reflects your ego. Seventy percent of Congress leaders in Punjab have joined the BJP. You have files full of informers."

The Chief Minister also reportedly accused the Congress leader of disrespecting AAP MLAs for their humble backgrounds. He challenged the Punjab Congress leader to stop the grand old party's alliances in other states. "Who do Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi meet with? With me," Mann said. "Have you ever sat with them? On one hand, you make agreements with us. Go and tell them (Sonia and Rahul Gandhi) not to give us Kurukshetra, Delhi, and Gujarat Lok Sabha seats. If you have that much influence..."

Congress MLA Sukhwinder Singh Kotli reportedly broke down after Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann allegedly made a remark about him having a seizure for demanding a Dalit Deputy CM, as promised by AAP. "The CM had promised to make a Dalit Deputy CM in Punjab," Kotli said, according to PTI. "We were raising slogans, asking him when he will make a Dalit Deputy CM. He insulted us and used derogatory words. We will never tolerate this. Sukhwinder Kotli will take revenge from you for the insult to his community." The Speaker then adjourned the House for 15 minutes.