Heatwave claims 19 lives in Bihar

Patna, May 30 At least 19 people have due to the scorching heatwave in Bihar in the last 24 hours.

In Buxar, three people died, including a youth who was found on the roadside in the Sikraul police station area. Local people said that he died due to sunstroke.

In Nalanda, three persons lost their lives. The deceased included a teacher, a home guard Jawan and a farmer. The deceased home guard Jawan has been identified as Ramesh Prasad (54), teacher Vijay Kumar Sinha and farmer Surendra Prasad.

In Rohtas, three people including a sub-inspector have died due to the heat stroke.

In Bhojpur district, three persons died due to scorching heat. They have been identified as Chandrama Giri (80), Gupta Nath Sharma (60) and Keshav Prasad Singh (30).

In West Champaran, two people died due to heat stroke, including a 40-year-old unidentified person and a 16-year-old teenage boy named Golu.

In Gopalganj, a tourist going to Nepal died due to a heat stroke. The deceased has been identified as Somnath Agra (60) a resident of Nashik, Maharashtra. A Head Constable, Nikku Ahuja, who came from Arunachal Pradesh for election duty in Arwal, also died due to heat stroke.

In Sheikhpura, an Anganwadi assistant died due to heat stroke while another farmer died in Begusarai. One more person died due to heat stroke in Aurangabad.

The Meteorological Department has issued an alert of severe heat waves for the next two days in Bihar. The maximum temperature in the majority of the districts was over 45 degrees Celsius.

