Heatwave condition back in Odisha, mercury soars to 40-degree C

Bhubaneswar, April 10 With mercury crossing the 40-degree Celsius mark for the first time this summer season on Monday, hot and humid weather conditions have made a comeback in Odisha.

According to the evening bulletin of the Bhubaneswar centre of India Meteorological Department (IMD), Jharsuguda recorded the highest day temperature of 40.4-degree Celsius, followed by Baripada in Mayurbhanj district at 40-degree Celsius.

Bhubaneswar, Chandbali, Angul and Sambalpur registered a maximum temperature of 39.7-degree Celsius each.

Similarly, Malkangiri and Boudh towns recorded 39.5-degree Celsius each, while it was 39.2-degree Celsius at Sonepur and Titlagarh, while in Cuttack it was 39.1-degree Celsius.

Bhadrak, Jagatsinghpur and Sundargarh towns witnessed a day temperature of 39-degree Celsius each.

Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre scientist Umasankar Das said that the temperature will continue to rise by 2 to 3-degree Celsius at most places across Odisha during the next 2-3 days under the influence of dry and hot air coming from the north-west direction.

