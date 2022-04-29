Heatwave: IMD issues orange alert for Vidarbha, temperatures cross 45 degree Celsius in several parts

The month of April seems to be breaking all the heat records. In many places the temperature has gone beyond 46 degrees Celsius. The Indian Meteorological Department has forecast heat waves in northern and central India for the next four days. In addition, April this year is on the verge of breaking all heat temperature records in the country. April is set to be the hottest month in India. The temperature rises in April, which is generally the same as after mid-May.

Most parts of the country have been hit by the heat. Heat waves are expected in East, Central and Northwest India by May 2. The next four to five days will see heat waves in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, West Bengal, Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Gujarat. The meteorological department has issued Orange Alert for heat waves in western Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha. Yellow alerts have been issued for the rest of Northwest India and Central India.

Temperatures have risen above 45 degrees Celsius in most parts of the country. Hathras in Uttar Pradesh had a maximum temperature of 46.5 degrees Celsius on Thursday (April 28). Hisar in Haryana, Patiala in Punjab recorded 46 degrees Celsius and Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh 45.9 degrees Celsius. Mercury remained close to 46 in Delhi-NCR. Mercury reached 46 at the Commonwealth Games Village in Delhi. Mungeshpur recorded 45.8 degrees Celsius and Gurugram 45.6 degrees Celsius.

For the second day in a row, the mercury hovered at 37 degrees Celsius in Mumbai on Thursday (April 28). The meteorological department has forecast 37 or more mercury in Mumbai for the next few days. It is very unlikely that there will be any relief from heat till the first week of May.

According to the meteorological department, the maximum temperature is expected to rise by 2 degrees Celsius in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The daytime temperature is also expected to rise by two degrees in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.