Heavy rains in Delhi bring relief from scorching heat

New Delhi [India], May 25 : Parts of Delhi-NCR witnessed heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds on Thursday evening, bringing relief from the heatwave conditions prevailing over North India.

"Thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds (40-60 kmph), lighting and light/moderate spell of rain very likely to continue over most parts of Delhi-NCR during next 02 hours," tweeted India Meteorological Department.

The weather department also predicted rain in Delhi for the next two to three days and no heat wave is predicted until May 30.

The regional weather department on Thursday evening predicted: "Thunderstorm with Lightning accompanied by gusty wind (speed 35-45 kmph) is very likely to occur at most places over Central Delhi, East Delhi, New Delhi, North Delhi, North East Delhi, North West Delhi, South Delhi, South West Delhi, West Delhi in next 24 hours."

Delhi recorded temperature temperatures as high as 46 degrees Celsius on Thursday.

India Meteorological Department on Tuesday predicted light rain and cloudy weather in Delhi.

He also said that "There is a Western disturbance effect in Jammu and Kashmir. This effect will come to the North East India region and North East Rajasthan. Due to which light rain and clouds are predicted in Delhi also."

Srivastava further noted it may rain 1-2 cm in the aforementioned areas, which might lead to temperature going down by 4-5 degrees Celsius.

Though a heat wave-like condition has been prevalent in the Delhi-NCR region for the last two days, the scientist further said there will be a slight increase in the temperature, but the clouds will remain surrounded and there may be light drizzle."

There are chances of hailstorms also in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, areas of Punjab connected with Himachal Pradesh and some areas of North Rajasthan during this period, he added.

