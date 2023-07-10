Heavy rains lashes Delhi, water-logging reported in several parts

New Delhi [India], July 10 : Delhi saw insistent, heavy rain since yesterday. Due to the heavy rain, several places in Delhi were waterlogged, and several building collapses were also reported.

Delhi received heavy rain in areas including India Gate, Greater Kailash, Feroz Shah Road, Rafi Marg, Lodhi Estate, and Shantipath.

IMD has predicted heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours. However, the intensity of the rain for the next four to five days will remain low.

"Yesterday's intensity of rain will continue in the mountains. The intensity will lower in the plains, still, there are predictions of rainfall. Delhi-NCR is likely to receive heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours, however for the next four to five days it will rain but the intensity will remain low. Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh are likely to receive extremely heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours...," says Charan Singh, Head Regional Meteorological Centre, Delhi.

Meanwhile, Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi assured that the Delhi government is fully prepared to face any situation amid the heavy rain. She further added that the officers and workers are working continuously to clear waterlogged roads.

"The amount of rainfall in 12 hours on Saturday was 15 per cent of the total monsoon rain. The record of the last 20 years has been broken. As far as the preparations are concerned, we were fully prepared. However, the problem of waterlogging arose because of record rainfall. I want to ensure the public of Delhi that all the officers and workers are working continuously...They have been working day and night in places where there is waterlogging," said Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi.

Meanwhile, Delhi Minister Atishi visited Tilak Bridge, ITO areas to review the situation after Delhi received 150mm of rain. While speaking to ANI, she said all Delhi ministers and the mayor are examining the spots where waterlogging might happen and are working to enhance our capacity to handle heavy rain.

"All Delhi ministers and the mayor are examining the spots where waterlogging might happen. All pumping stations were functioning yesterday. Now, we are working to enhance our capacity. It is expected that the water level in the Yamuna River will rise by July 11 as 45,000 cusecs of water have been released from Hathni Kund today," said Minister Atishi.

