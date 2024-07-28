"Height of Negligence, Mismanagement”: Priyanka Gandhi on Delhi Coaching Centre Incident

After three students were drowned in basement of a coaching centre in Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi called the incident "the height of negligence and mismanagement." In a post on X, Priyanka Gandhi said on Sunday that the incident of the death of three students due to waterlogging in the basement of a coaching institute in Delhi is heartbreaking.

"I pray to God for the departed souls and the bereaved families. Recently, a student died due to electric shock in Patel Nagar. It is the height of negligence and mismanagement that the lives of children who come here from far-off places to fulfill their dreams are being snatched away from them," she said. Priyanka Gandhi urged to rectify all illegal and life-threatening construction housing students. "This is criminal and irresponsible. Accountability for this should be fixed and most importantly, every construction and every activity that is illegal and life-threatening should be rectified in the areas where competitive students live," the post mentioned. Delhi police on Sunday arrested two persons, the owner and coordinator of the IAS coaching centre, where basement flooding due to rains claimed lives of three students in Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar.

According to the police, the victims have been identified as Shreya Yadav, a native of Ambedkar Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh, Tanya Soni from Telangana; and Nivin Dalwin, a resident of Kerala's Ernakulam. The Central Delhi incident comes days after a UPSC aspirant was electrocuted on a waterlogged street in the national capital