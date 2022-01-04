Helplines set up in Kashmir in view of inclement weather

Srinagar, Jan 4 The Jammu and Kashmir Police have established helpline numbers for emergency across Kashmir in view of snowfall and inclement weather, officials said on Tuesday.

"Police across Kashmir Zone established helpline numbers to facilitate the general public seeking help during any emergency arising due to inclement weather, rain/snowfall," police said.

"On the directions of IGP Kashmir, helpline numbers have been established at district levels of Kashmir valley as well as in the Police Control Room Kashmir. People are requested to contact their respective district/police station helplines set up by Kashmir Police, in case of any emergency or exigency."

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar has directed all the District Police Chiefs to keep these helpline numbers functional round the clock and render all the required assistance and help to the needy.

