Hemant Soren Arrested by ED: Former Jharkhand CM Says 'I Am Not Worried as I Am Shibu Soren’s Son' in Video

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren recorded a video before his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on January 31. In a video shared by the news agency ANI, he said, "Most probably, the ED will arrest me today, but I am not worried as I am Shibu Soren's son... After a full day of questioning, they decided to arrest me in matters which are not related to me. No evidence has been found by them yet. They also tried to spoil my image by conducting raids at my Delhi residence. We have to fight a new fight now against those who commit atrocities against the poor, Adivasis, Dalits, and the innocent."

The Enforcement Directorate arrested JMM leader Hemant Soren after over seven hours of questioning on money laundering charges in an alleged land fraud case. Before his arrest, Soren tendered his resignation as Jharkhand Chief Minister to Governor CP Radhakrishnan at Raj Bhavan and was then taken to the ED office.

Jharkhand elected Transport Minister Champai Soren as the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) legislative party leader and chief minister after the arrest of Hemant Soren. Further, in a video, Soren said Today, ED will likely arrest him after hours of questioning on money laundering charges in an alleged land fraud case.

Reports claimed 48-year-old Soren was "evasive" in his replies during his questioning and hence was taken into custody under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The ED is expected to produce Soren before a special PMLA court here, and the agency will seek his remand for custodial interrogation, the sources said.