Hemant Soren’s Sister-in-Law Sita Soren Resigns From Jharkhand Mukti Morcha Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) MLA Sita Soren, who is the sister-in-law of former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, tendered her resignation from all party positions. Sita Soren, a three-time MLA, is the wife of the late Durga Soren, the elder brother of the former Chief Minister, who passed away in 2009 at the age of 39. In her resignation letter penned in Hindi, Sita Soren expressed that since her husband's demise, she and her family have faced continuous disrespect.

We have been separated and isolated by members of the party and the (Soren) family, which has been extremely painful for me, she added. Sita Soren expressed her hope that over time, situations would improve, but she lamented that the party no longer upholds the legacy that her late husband had worked hard to build, which once elevated its stature.

Sita Soren, JMM MLA and sister-in-law of former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren has resigned from the membership of JMM. — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2024

Following Hemant Soren's arrest, senior JMM leader Champai Soren assumed the role of Chief Minister of Jharkhand. He was inaugurated as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand on February 2. The 67-year-old tribal leader took office as the 12th chief minister of the state.

