Henchman of Kapil Sangwan gang nabbed from Punjab

New Delhi, June 20 The Delhi Police's Special Cell has arrested a 27-year-old henchman of infamous Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu gang along with his associate from Mohali in Punjab, an official said on Tuesday.

The henchman has been identified as Rohit Sharma, a resident of village Chhara in district Jhajjar. He had conducted recce of the office of deceased Surender Matiala and also arranged shooters, motorcycles and weapons for the murder, said the official.

His associate was identified as Sanju Kadyan alias Sushant Rana (24), a resident of district Jhajjar, Haryana.

On April 14, two unidentified men had entered the office of Surender, district president Najafgarh Kishan Morcha of BJP Unit, and fired upon him leading to his death.

Earlier, police had apprehended eight members of the Kapil Sangwan gang, including three juveniles, in connection with the murder.

The Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) H.G.S. Dhaliwal said that a team was continuously monitoring the activities of Nandu Gang manually and technically.

"During monitoring it was revealed that the main handler and conspirator of Surender's murder, Rohit Sharma was in direct contact with Kapil Sangwan through encrypted social media apps. He was passing on instructions to the shooters present in Delhi to execute the killing of Surender while he himself was hiding in the Mohali area of Punjab with his associates," said Dhaliwal.



Police also learnt that Rohit along with his associate was also planning to eliminate Nandu's rival gangster Manjit Mahal, who is presently lodged in Tihar Jail.

"On June 16 on the basis of specific input Rohit Sharma and his associate Sanju were apprehended from Mohali, Punjab," said the special CP.

According to police, Rohit's two brothers Mohit and Sohit have been arrested in Surender Matiala murder case.

