Heroin haul in B'luru by NCB unearths Nigerian racket in Delhi

Bengaluru, May 27 The seizure of seven kg of heroin by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officials at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru has led to several arrests and the busting of a drug trafficking racket based in New Delhi, NCB officials said on Friday.

Based on information, the NCB had seized seven kg of heroin from the false bottom of a suitcase belonging to a female passenger on the Zimbabwe to Bengaluru flight at the Kempegowda International Airport on May 24.

The arrest led to further drug hauls in Madhya Pradesh and more arrests, including the Nigerian kingpin operating out of New Delhi, NCB officials added.

The woman, who was apprehended along with her associate at the airport revealed that a similar bag was kept in the lodge where they were staying. That led to the recovery of a similar type of bag and 6.89 kg of heroin.

The arrested woman also informed that another three female passengers with a similar consignment of heroin had boarded the Rajdhani Express and left Bengaluru heading to Delhi.

The Bengaluru Zonal unit shared this information with the Indore team, who recovered 21 kg of heroin from three similar trolley bags, and apprehended the three women from a lodge at Itarsi in Madhya Pradesh.

The handlers of the three women were also identified and intercepted at Kempegowda airport. Their interrogation revealed the details of the Nigerian kingpin and his handlers in Delhi.

The Begaluru NCB team with assistance from the Delhi NCB was successful in arresting the Nigerian kingpin and three more female African associates.

A total of 34.89 kg of heroin was seized and Rs 5.8 lakh Indian currency was recovered during the search operation.

Ten persons, including the Nigerian kingpin of this heroin drug syndicate operating from New Delhi have been apprehended.

Further investigation in this case is underway.

