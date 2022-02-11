Hijab Controversy: 'Applying Sindoor is my choice then wearing Hijab is Muskan’s choice', says CM's daughter

Many schools and colleges in Karnataka are embroiled in controversy over hijab / burqa. The dispute has now gone to court and will be heard. On the one hand, Muslim students are protesting in schools and colleges by wearing hijab. Hindu students are protesting by wearing saffron scarves. Meanwhile, women are coming forward and commenting on the matter. Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi expressed her views on this. Since then, the daughter of the now Telangana Chief Minister has also played a key role.

Women leaders are coming forward and expressing their views on the Karnataka dispute. Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao also spoke on the hijab controversy. "Let the women decide what to wear," Rao said. So, Rao's daughter Kavita Kalvakuntala has also given a strong opinion. Kavita shared four lines from her Twitter account. "Wearing and applying Sindoor is my conscious choice. Wearing Hijab is Muskan’s choice. Let women decide what they are comfortable in embracing and wearing," tweeted Kavita.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi reacted on Twitter to the ongoing hijab controversy in Karnataka. After that, BJP leader MP Hema Malini has also expressed her views. Priyanka Gandhi has said that the constitution gives women the right to dress as they wish. So, schools and colleges are for education. Religious things should not be taken here, every school has a uniform and it should be respected. "You have the freedom to wear whatever you want to wear outside of school," said Hema Malini.