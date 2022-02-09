Hijab row: Tense situation continues in K'taka, 15 held for violence

Bengaluru, Feb 9 Tense situation continued in Karnataka in the backdrop of incidents of violence reported due to the hijab row. The police have arrested 15 persons so far.

In spite of curfew orders in Shivamogga district, the NSUI members on Wednesday morning entered First Grade Degree College and PG Research Centre. They brought down the 'Bhagva Dhwaj' or saffron flag and hoisted the Tricolour on Wednesday morning. The police rushed to the spot and dispersed the crowd. They have secured both the flags.

Authorities have clarified that 'Bhagva Dhwaj' was hoisted on the empty flag post in Shivamogga college on Tuesday. They have denied that Bhagva Dhawj was hoisted after taking down Tricolour.

Meanwhile, some Hindu organisations have given a call for bandh in the Banahatti town in Bagalkot district to condemn the violence.

The police department has arrested 15 persons in connection with the violence that broke out on Tuesday and sent them to judicial custody in Shivamogga and Bagalkot districts where the hijab crisis has taken a communal turn, according to sources.

The state High Court is taking up the matter this afternoon and the bench is expected to give the ruling on wearing of hijab by evening.

The state government is holding a cabinet meeting to discuss the situation in the state. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will take suggestions from the senior cabinet colleagues to handle the situation in the state.

Education Minister B.C. Nagesh stated on Wednesday that action will be initiated against people who are behind raking up hijab row in the state. Only a few students are demanding hijab, they are not even listening to their own community leaders. In spite of the protests relating to hijab, the attendance of the students has not fallen."

Araga Jnanedra, state Home Minister said that there is an attempt to ignite fire on the hijab row. He stated that arrests have been made in connection with the violence and he would share the details later.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai discussed the developments in the High Court this morning with Advocate General Prabhuling Navada. The CM was also briefed about the situation in the state by Education Minister B.C. Nagesh. State DG and IGP Praveen Sood and Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant met the CM Bommai and held a meeting regarding the situation in the state.

As per the information of the Home department, confrontation and violent incidents broke out in 7 colleges of five districts in the state. The protests have been staged in 55 colleges of 19 districts in Karnataka.

Harihara police have lodged four cases regarding the violence on the hijab row. Hindu organisations have called for a bandh condemning the attack on teacher Manjunath Naik. Naik was attacked with iron rods and his condition is said to be serious. The Hindu organisations are planning to take a march from Vaibhav Theater to Tehsildar office.

