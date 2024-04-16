Himachal: ARTRAC Unit gets appreciation award

Shimla, April 16 Army Training Command (ARTRAC) Investiture Ceremony was held in the Himachal Pradesh capital on Tuesday.

General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, ARTRAC, Lt Gen Manjinder Singh, awarded ARTRAC unit appreciation to seven training establishments of the Indian Army for their outstanding performance.

The recipients of the prestigious award are the Military Intelligence Training School and Depot, Pune, Army Medical Corps Centre and College, Lucknow, Corps of Military Police Centre and School, Bangalore, Army Institute of Physical Training, Pune, Junior Leaders Academy, Bareilly, Wargaming Development Centre, New Delhi, and Special Forces Training School, Bakloh.

These training establishments have made exceptional contributions to enhance the training ethos and standards of the army, strengthening the foundation of a strong and resilient force for the 21st century

On behalf of the training establishments, the Commandants accompanied by Subedar Majors received the Unit Appreciation from the Army Commander in Shimla.

In addition, four training Institutes including the Military College of Telecommunication Engineering, Mhow, Junior Leaders Academy, Bareilly, Corps of Military Engineering, Pune and Wargaming Development Center, New Delhi, were awarded with Financial Excellence Awards.

In the individual category, Lt Col JK Verma of Corps of Military Engineering, Pune, Maj Preeti Mudela and Maj T Irom of Military College of Electrical and Mechanical Engineering, Secunderabad, Maj Atul Pathania of Army Airborne Training School, Agra, Maj Gurpal Singh of Military College of Telecommunication and Engineering, Mhow, Nb Sub Sunil Patil of Electrical Mechanical Engineering School, Vadodara and Cfn Rahul Parmar of Simulator Development Division, Secunderabad were felicitated with Award of Technical Excellence for their innovations.

--IANS

vg/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor