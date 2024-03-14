Himachal CM inaugurates escalators at hilltop Jakhu temple

Shimla, March 14 Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu on Thursday inaugurated the state's first outdoor escalators at the hilltop Hanuman temple Jakhu in Shimla at a height of 2,455 metres above sea level.

The escalators, in the Rs 7.94 crore project, have a carrying capacity of 6,000 people per hour and have been installed by Schindler India.

The Chief Minister said the four escalators from the parking lot would facilitate the people visiting the temple.

The escalators are built with double drive with safety brakes on both sides for the safety of passengers.

Paintings depicting the storyline of Ramayana have been installed at each level.

The escalators have a combination of materials on the facade of louvres and polycarbonate sheets that allow ample natural light to enter and ACP sheets on the lower part of the escalators have been used for good ventilation.

Moreover, LED spotlights have been installed to beautify the experience of pilgrims using the escalators.

The Chief Minister said the Jakhu temple was a main religious attraction for the visitors and steps will be taken to provide other basic facilities as well. He also paid obeisance at the Hanuman Temple.

