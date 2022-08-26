Himachal CM presides over 'Pragatisheel Himachal'

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday presided over Pragatisheel Himachal, a programme to mark the 75 years of the existence of the state.

The Chief Minister was addressing a huge public meeting at Shillai in the Sirmaur district organized as part of the 'Pragatisheel Himachal: Sthapana Ke 75 Varsh'. He said that these programmes were being organised in all 68 assembly constituencies to thank people for their contributions in making Himachal Pradesh a progressive state.

He said that when Himachal Pradesh came into being, there were only four districts namely Chamba, Mahasu, Sirmaur and Mandi. He said that Dr Yashwant Singh Parmar played a leading role in the formation of Himachal Pradesh and he also belonged to Sirmaur.

Vice-Chairman, Himachal Pradesh State Civil Supplies Corporation Baldev Tomar welcomed the Chief Minister and thanked him for ensuring unparalleled development in the area. He said that the people of Shillai were indebted to the Chief Minister who always fulfilled the developmental demands of the people of this area without any hesitation. He also honoured the Chief Minister with Topi, Loiya, Dangra and a memento on the occasion.

Mandal Adhyaksh Surat Singh Chauhan presented a vote of thanks.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Sirmaur Manesh Kumar Yadav, Additional Superintendent of Police Babita Rana, SDM Shillai Suresh Singha and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.

Jai Ram Thakur said that the present State Government understood the pain and difficulties of poor people and initiated various welfare and innovative schemes to provide succour to them.

He said that on the lines of Ayushman Bharat Yojna of the Central Government, State Government had also launched HIMCARE Yojna to provide health cover to left-out people of the State.

He said, "Mukhya Mantri Grihini Suvidha Yojna had been launched by the State Government to provide free gas connections to left out women of Ujjawala Yojna of Central Government. He said that 3.34 lakh gas connections had so far been provided to women in the State.

He also said, "50 per cent concession was being provided to women in fare in HRTC buses. He said that the State Government had also provided facility of free electricity upto 125 units to the electric consumers and free water facility in rural areas."

Jai Ram Thakur said that whenever he visits Shillai, it reminds him of his home town Seraj which has similar topography. He said that, therefore, he had not left any stone unturned in ensuring all-round development in the Shillai area as well. He said that the National Highway was being constructed at a cost of Rs 1,350 crore which will connect Shillai with Shimla.

Chief Minister said that the demand of the Hati Community would soon be met for which the State Government has taken up the issue with the Central Government.

Jai Ram Thakur also announced District Level Status to Gugga Navmi Mela of the area. He said that the State Government would consider their genuine demands sympathetically so that people could derive benefits from them.

Power Minister Sukh Ram Chaudhary thanked the Chief Minister for accelerating the pace of development in the State. He said that the Chief Minister was always considerate towards the genuine demands of the people of the Sirmaur district.

( With inputs from ANI )

