Himachal CM Sukhu greets Dalai Lama on his 88th birthday

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 6 : Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu extended warm greetings to the Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, on the occasion of his 88th birthday and participated in the celebrations held at Dalai Lama's temple McLeodGanj in Dharamshala on Thursday. The Chief Minister also honoured the spiritual leader on the occasion.

The Chief Minister said that the people of the Tibetan community and Himachal Pradesh have a deep-rooted relationship, spanning a remarkable 75 years. He highlighted the harmonious co-existence between the two communities and assured that the State Government would extend a helping hand towards the welfare of the Tibetan community.

The Dalai Lama's life journey is replete with unwavering dedication and struggles. He exhorted everyone to draw inspiration from the teachings and experiences of the Dalai Lama, urging them to incorporate his thoughts into their own lives and lead on the path of spirituality.

Recognizing the Dalai Lama as an embodiment of non-violence, compassion, and brotherhood, the Chief Minister said that the Dalai Lama is known as a harbinger of love, peace, and fraternity worldwide. He commended the Dalai Lama's tireless advocacy for the rights of Tibet and its people. In recognition of his efforts, the Dalai Lama has been honoured with the Nobel Peace Prize, he said.

CM Sukhu further expressed appreciation for the Dalai Lama's endeavours in enlightening the youth about India's rich ancient culture, knowledge and values. The spiritual leader's message has resonated across the world, garnering immense love and support from people globally and earning him over 150 awards for his contributions to peace, the Chief Minister added.

President of Central Tibetan Administration Penpa Tsering, Speaker of the Tibetan Parliament in exile Khenpo Sonam Tenphal, Chief Minister's wife Kamlesh Thakur, Agriculture Minister Prof. Chander Kumar, Chairman Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation Raghuvir Singh Bali, Principal Advisor to Chief Minister (IT and Innovations) Gokul Butail, Chief Parliamentary Secretaries Ashish Butail and Kishori Lal, MLAs Yadvinder Goma, Kewal Singh Pathania, Malender Rajan, OSD Ritesh Kapret, District Congress Committee President Ajay Mahajan and Chairman and Vice Chairman of various Boards and Corporations, Deputy Commissioner Dr Nipun Jindal and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor