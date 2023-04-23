Himachal CM Sukhu praises efforts of doctors, healthcare workers at medical officers' association silver jubilee

Himachal Pradesh [India], April 23 : Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu praised the efforts of doctors and healthcare workers in serving society on Sunday.

The Chief Minister was presiding over the silver jubilee function of the Himachal Medical Officers Association (HMOA) orgzed at Dev Sanskriti Sadan in Mandi.

CM said that the state government has implemented radical reforms in the medical field and the results would be visible in a year to come.

CM Sukhu said that for dental doctors, under the Rajiv Gandhi Self-Employment Scheme, a provision of a 50 per cent subsidy has been made for the purchase of medical equipment. Robotic surgery will be introduced in the four medical colleges and the government is moving in this direction.

CM highlighted the government's efforts to provide modern medical facilities to the people of the state. Despite the challenging economic situation in the state.

Chief Minister assured and said, "There would be no shortage of funds for development. Today every Himachali has a debt of Rs. 92,840 and financial benefits of the employees are also due".

Chief Minister Sukhu also informed that the state government was making efforts to reduce carbon emissions.

CM said, "E-vehicles will be used in all government departments in three years and the diesel buses fleet of Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) will be transformed into e-buses in a phased manner. The government has made a provision of a 50 per cent subsidy to the youth on the purchase of e-bus, e-taxi, e-truck and e-goods carriers. Along with this, the state government is going to provide 40 per cent financial assistance for solar power projects with capacities ranging from 250 KW to 2 MW".

"Demonstrating strong willpower and giving priority to the self-esteem of the employees, the state government has reinstated the old pension", he added.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr (Col) Dh Ram Shandil said that doctors, para-medical staff and ASHA workers have played an important role in protecting humty during the Covid-19 era. Along with this, the health workers of the state have also done a commendable job in Covid-19 vaccination.

Appreciating the first budget of Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, the minister said that special attention has been laid on the health sector.

Earlier, Association President Dr Anupam Badhan welcomed Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and thanked him for reinstating the old pension. Along with this, he gave detailed information about the activities of the association.

Himachal Medical Officers Association (HMOA) also presented a cheque of Rs. 21 lakhs to CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu towards the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. A cultural program was also presented on the occasion, for which the Chief Minister announced Rs. 25,000.

Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) l Sharma and Chandrashekhar, former Ministers Kaul Singh Thakur and Prakash Chaudhary, senior Congress leaders Sohan Lal Thakur, Champa Thakur, Pawan Thakur, Naresh Chauhan, Chet Ram Thakur, Jeevan Thakur, Mahesh Raj, Surendra Pal Thakur, Sanjeev were also attended the program.

Guleria, Dr Pushpind Verma, Director of Health Services Dr Gopal Beri, Deputy Commissioner Arindam Chowdhary, SP Soumya Sambasivan and other dignitaries, office bearers and members of HMOA were also present on the occasion.

