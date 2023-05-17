Himachal HC issues notice to state govt over shortage of para-medical staff in civil hospital of Rohru

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 17 : The Himachal Pradesh High Court on Wednesday issued notice to the state's Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary (Health) to the Govt of H.P, Director (Health) and Block Medical Officer, Rohru, in a matter pertaining to shortage of para-medical staff in Civil Hospital Rohru.

The Division Bench comprising Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan and Justice Virender Singh passed this order on a petition taken up suo moto by the Court as Public Interest Litigation, on the basis of a news item published in a newspaper on May 16 2023

The news item stated that about 400-500 people visit Civil Hospital Rohru, every day but due to the paucity of para-medical staff, patients are constrained to wander for medication. The news item reported that out of 31 posts of nurses, 17 are lying vacant and likewise, out of 9 posts of pharmacists only 3 posts have been filled up.

If someone goes on leave, the doctors have to discharge the duty of para-medical staff. Further, some of the nurses have been engaged during the COVID period and if their services are discontinued, the working of the hospital will be hampered severely.

The people of the vicinity have apprised the local MLA about the situation but no action has been taken to fill up the vacant posts by the Health Department. There is resentment amongst the people.

The matter has been listed for May 23, 2023, and respondents have been directed to file a reply.

In another case, the High Court has issued notice to the Chief Secretary to the Govt. of Himachal Pradesh, Chairman, H.P. Pollution Control Board, Deputy Commissioner, Kangra, Commissioner Municipal Corporation, Palampur, and SDM Palampur, in a matter pertaining to dumping of garbage on the bank of Neugal rivulet by the Municipal Corporation, Palampur.

The Division Bench comprising Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan and Justice Virender Singh passed this order on a petition taken up suo moto by the Court as Public Interest Litigation, on the basis of a news item published in the newspaper dated May 16 2023.

The newspaper reported that the Dhauladhar Sewa Samiti, a local NGO headed by former minister Ravinder Singh Ravi, lodged a strong protest over garbage dumping on the bank of Neugal Rivulet by the Municipal Corporation, Palampur.

The member of the NGO submitted a memorandum to Commissioner M.C. Palampur.

The newspaper reported that the dumping of garbage on the bank of Rivulet Neugal has not only affected the environment and health of people but also resulted in large-scale pollution in the area. The foul smell emanating from the waste too irked the people. If timely action is not taken, the situation could worsen as the waste has severely polluted the water of the rivulet which is a source of drinking water.

The Court has directed the respondents to file a reply on May 31 2023.

