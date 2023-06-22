Himachal HC seeks remedy to deal with monkey, stray dog menace

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 22 : The High Court of Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday impleaded Animal Welfare Board established by the Union of India, as a party in a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) and other petitions, pertaining to the menace of monkeys and stray dogs in Shimla and its surroundings.

The petitions have been scheduled for the next hearing on July 17, 2023.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice MS Ramachandra Rao and Justice Ajay Mohan Goel, passed this order, on a Public Interest Litigation taken up suo moto by the High Court and a couple of other petitions filed to deal with the threat posed by monkeys and stray dogs.

The Court has directed the Animal Welfare Board of India, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying (Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying) through Secretary, Faridabad, Haryana, to file suggestions to deal with monkey menace posed to the city of Shimla and its surroundings.

The Court has also advised Advocate General to consult other bodies such as Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, Tirumala, Chittoor District, State of Andhra Pradesh, where there has been successful eradication of monkey menace or bodies having scientific expertise in the eradication of the stray dog menace and file an appropriate report in this behalf on next date of hearing. Municipal Corporation Shimla has already filed a compliance affidavit in the matter.

