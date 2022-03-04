Himachal Pradesh Budget 2022: 8 thousand 412 crores for education sector in Himachal Pradesh budget

In the budget 2022-23 for Himachal Pradesh new chief minister, student welfare scheme, new chief minister research scheme, the government will give fellowship of Rs 3,000 every month to financially weak students for research, career guidance cell will be strengthened in colleges, a new university in Mandi will start from April. With a budget of 8 thousand 412 crores for education, a new scheme named Kaushal Aapke Dwar has been announced.

However, now there is no need to renew the Himcare scheme for three years, it will be renewed after three years, prisoners will also be registered under Himcare, the announcement of new Chief Minister's mobile clinic, 68 mobile clinics will be established. Announcement of installation of PAT scan in Tanda and Nerchowk. 60 crores provision.

Also, Under Jal Jeevan Mission, tap connection will be given to all the families, 1500 crore will be spent this financial year. 5 big drinking water schemes will be dedicated to the public. Budget of 2 thousand 752 crores for the health sector. Those who spend 60 units of electricity in a month will not get electricity bills.