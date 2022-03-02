Himachal Pradesh Budget 2022: Big announcements related to employment to be made in this year's budget

Ahead of the Himachal Pradesh budget for the year 2022-23, there has been talk doing rounds that the announcement of water tourism and ropeway-project could take place. According to the reports, nearly 14 lakhs people are unemployed in the state. And to overcome these big numbers the CM could make big announcements regarding this. The CM could also make announcements to fill the vacant posts in various departments.

The budget for Himachal Pradesh is to on 4th March. CM Jai Ram Thakur will lead this year's budget. However, Himachal has a debt of more than 62 thousand crore rupees. Apart from this the current debt of the Himachal Pradesh government is increasing continuously, it now stands at 60 thousand crores, and about 56% goes in salary, pension, loan principal, and interest installment while only about 44 percent is saved for development works.