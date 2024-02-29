Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Calls ‘Breakfast Meeting’ of Congress MLAs in Shimla Today

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has called a 'breakfast meeting' of all Congress MLAs in Shimla today ahead of the Assembly session at 11 am today (February 29).

"It is an important meeting. Let's see what happens...This is an informal meeting," said Congress MLA Ashish Butail.

Watch Video:

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has called a 'breakfast meeting' of all Congress MLAs, today in Shimla.



MLA Ashish Butail says, "It is an important meeting. Let's see what happens...This is an informal meeting..." pic.twitter.com/cMc8lmsLdl — ANI (@ANI) February 29, 2024

Today, Himachal assembly speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania will decide the fate of six Congress rebel MLAs at 11 am. The petition was filed by Congress MLA and parliamentary affairs Minister Harsh Wardhan Chauhan under anti-defection law for disqualification of the 6.

On Wednesday, Pathania said that the Parliamentary Affairs Minister has filed a petition against the six Congress MLAs who cross-voted in the Rajya Sabha polls, adding that the majority is still with the Congress Party.

The Congress government in the state faces a crisis after six MLAs crossed sides and are learnt to be in touch with the BJP. The Congress has 40 MLAs, while the BJP has 25 in the 68-member state assembly. Independents hold the remaining three seats.