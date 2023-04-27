Himachal Pradesh: Fire breaks out in Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital in Shimla

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 27 : A massive fire broke out in the attic of the new OPD block of the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital in Shimla.

Fire tenders rushed to the spot. An attempt to douse the fire is underway.

So far, no casualty has been reported.

Further details are awaited.

