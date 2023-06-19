Himachal Pradesh govt transfers 3 IAS, 4 HAS officers

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 19 : Himachal Pradesh government on Monday ordered transfers of 7 officers including 3 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers and 4 State Administrative Services (SAS) officers.

As per the order passed by Prabodh Saxena Chief Secretary to the Government of Himachal Pradesh, Rajeshwar Goal, IAS (HP:2012), Director, Vigilance-cum-Ex-officio-Special Secretary(Home and Vigilance)to the Government of Himachal Pradesh, Shimla, who is also holding the additional charge of the posts of Special Secretary to the Chief Minister, Himachal Pradesh, Shimla, Managing Director, HP State Industrial Development Corporation, Shimla and Managing Director, HP State Civil Supplies Corporation, Shimla, shall henceforth function as Managing Director, HP State Civil Supplies Corporation, Shimla. He shall continue to hold the additional charge of the post of Managing Director, HP State Industrial Development Corporation, Shimla.

Manoj Kumar Chauhan, IAS (HP:2016), Special Secretary (Home) to the Government of Himachal Pradesh, Shimla, as Director, Vigilance-cum-Ex-officio-Special Secretary(Home & Vigilance)to the Government of Himachal Pradesh, Shimla. He shall also hold the additional charge of the post of Special Secretary to the Chief Minister, Himachal Pradesh, Shimla.

Om Kant Thakur, IAS (HP:2020), Sub Divisional Officer (Civil), Karsog, District Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, who is also holding additional charge of the post of Sub Divisional Officer (Civil), Mandi, District Mandi, Himachal Pradesh as Sub Divisional Officer (Civil), Mandi, District Mandi, Himachal Pradesh.

The transfers have been made on the recommendations of the Civil Services Board, the order said.

