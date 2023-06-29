Himachal Pradesh: Heavy rainfall disrupts normal life in Shimla

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 29 : Heavy rain lashed Himachal Pradesh's capital, Shimla, on Wednesday, amid rounds of rainfall hitting the entire state.

The incessant rains have led to a flood-like situation in the state. In addition, it is also disrupting the everyday lives of people.

Rahul, a tourist from Punjab, toldthat he is stuck inside his hotel room due to the room.

"It has been raining heavily and we are stuck inside our hotel rooms. Due to the rain, we could not go anywhere outside," said Rahul.

Moreover, the Tourism and Civil Aviation Department, on Monday, appealed to the tourists to prioritize their safety first.

Also, the Meteorological Department issued heavy rainfall warnings in the state for the next 5 days.

"There is a possibility of rain for the next 5 days. Heavy rain alert continues at some places in the state", said Sandeep Kumar Sharma, IMD Scientist, Shimla.

Significantly, due to the incessant rains, several roads and highways stood blocked in the state. The officials said on Monday that over 300 roads had been blocked due to the rain. It also caused a massive loss of the lives of people and the infrastructure of the state.

Monsoon hit Himachal Pradesh on June 24 and till now, 9 people have lost their lives, as per the officials.

"Monsoon hit Himachal Pradesh on June 24. Till now, 9 people have lost their lives, 14 injured, 4 houses are fully damaged while 28 are partially damaged due to the heavy rain. The estimated loss is approximately 104 crores", said Onkar Chand Sharma, Principal Secretary, Revenue and Disaster Management Department

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor