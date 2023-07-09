Himachal Pradesh: Writers, poets take train journey to pay tribute to Baba Bhalku

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 9 : A unique confluence of literature was witnessed on Saturday in a train running on the world heritage Shimla-Kalka rail line in the North Indian hill town Shimla.

A group of 35 writers and poets including 20 from Himachal Pradesh and 15 from other parts of the country set out on a journey to Barog and later they will go by road to the village of Baba Bhalku, the founder of Kalka-Shimla railway track.

For the last five years, the Himalayan Literature, Culture and Environment Forum has been organizing this kind of journey in memory of Baba Bhalku on the heritage track to remember the contribution made by him to build and find the Shimla-Kalka track.

The Health Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Dhaniram Shandil also took a train ride with them, he also honoured the writers and poets gathered from across the country. The organizers not only contributed to the Kalka-Shimla railway but also contributed to building the Hindustan-Tibet road.

"We, as the Himalayan Literature, Culture and Environment Forum have been organizing annual train journeys for the last five years in memory of Baba Bhalku, who not only contributed to the Kalka-Shimla railway track but also built the Indo-Tibet road. He helped the British engineers who failed to trace the Kalka-Shimla track. This journey is to those heroes and labourers who contributed to the road and track," said SR Harnot, the organizer of the train journey.

"This is a unique journey where we organize poetic sessions on moving trains on the name of Stations on the way to Barog. We shall conclude the railway journey today and will visit Jhajha village and meet the 6th and 7th generation family members of Baba Bhalku. Along with our participants from Himachal Pradesh, we have participants from Bihar, Lucknow, Kanpur, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Delhi and Madhya Pradesh," he added.

In this two-day event, on the first day, a group of poets will travel from Shimla to Barog by rail and on the second day by bus to their village Chail.

During this, different poetry sessions will be organized at each station. Apart from the members of the Himalayan Literature, Culture and Environment Forum, 35 renowned writers and poets from different states of the country will enjoy the journey and remember the contribution of Bhalkhu through poems.

Several sessions of storytelling, reminiscence, poetry, songs, ghazals, and music were organized on the moving train. The first session was named after Shimla Railway Station. After honouring the writers here, information was given about the history of the Kalka-Shimla Railway and the contribution of Bhalkhu Jamadar.

The writers and participants were happy to be a part of this journey. They also demanded to extend the railway line up to Bhalku's village.

"This train journey of writers is a tribute to the discoverer of the Kalka-Shimla Railway Line. Baba Bhalku did not get the honour that he deserves and also the Railway Line should also be extended to his Village at Jhajha. I am feeling lucky that my storybook is also being launched here on a moving train," said Dipti Saraswat, a participant.

The young artists believe that this kind of literature tribute will also educate the young generation and also an opportunity for young writers.

"There are some unsung heroes in history, the young generation must know about Baba Bhalku, despite he was not a literate fellow but he played an important role to build the Kalka-Shimla Railway Line. I think this is the first in the world that a programme of literature is organized in a moving train. I see this kind of session as a club where people of the same mindset share their views and ideas on literature," said Devkanya Thakura, a young participant and writer.

The writers coming from other parts of India felt proud to be part of this journey as they were not only contributing to the literature and culture but also were able to pay tribute to the hero of the Kalka -Shimla railway line.

"The British Engineers failed to make this line and an illiterate Baba Bhalku contributed to build this train here between. This is a matter of pride that this is the first such programme organized here. This is very good for youth out of a total of 35 writers, 18 are youth and they are happy and enthusiastic," said Sp Singh, a writer from Bihar.

The main purpose of this visit was to remember the important contribution made by Bhalku Jamadar, a rich labourer of rare talent, in the survey of the Hindustan Tibet route and Shimla Kalka Railway.

"As we know that Baba Bhalku was the person who invented this Kalka-Shimla railway line and this Railway line has given fame to Himachal Pradesh across the globe. I am thankful to these writers across the country who have gathered here to be part of this journey as a tribute to Bhalku. This journey is good for culture and promotion of literature," said Dhani Ram Shandil, Health Minister of the Himachal Pradesh government.

"The village of Baba Bhalku falls in my constituency. I have decided to build a gate in his memory in his village, Jhaja under my constituency. The Kalka-Shimla railway line is a big example of engineering. His contribution was the only reason we won UNESCO's heritage status. I have also joined this journey till Summer Hill. I Wish them good luck," he added.

